ReapChain (REAP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $26.05 Million

ReapChain (CURRENCY:REAP) traded down 8.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. ReapChain has a total market capitalization of $26.05 million and approximately $1.86 million worth of ReapChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ReapChain has traded down 12.1% against the US dollar. One ReapChain coin can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000284 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ReapChain alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00005462 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002336 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.03 or 0.00063122 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002336 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00005992 BTC.

About ReapChain

ReapChain (REAP) is a coin. ReapChain’s total supply is 4,686,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 214,000,000 coins. ReapChain’s official Twitter account is @ReapChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . ReapChain’s official website is www.reapchain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ReapChain aims to establish a safe and transparent IoT ecosystem by blockchainfying the end-to-end section of the IoT industry.ReapChain is a hybrid blockchain with a Shell-Core Structure. It solves the trilemma of existing blockchains and tries to implement the integration of the blockchain and IoT industry by resolving the security and mass data processing problems of the existing IoT market through PID of things and distributed storage service of ReapMiddleChain. “

Buying and Selling ReapChain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReapChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReapChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ReapChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ReapChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ReapChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.