Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) Lowered to Underperform at Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $50.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $64.00.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Red Rock Resorts from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an overweight rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Red Rock Resorts currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.80.

NASDAQ:RRR opened at $48.62 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.21. The company has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.99 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. Red Rock Resorts has a twelve month low of $23.04 and a twelve month high of $58.74.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $414.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.42 million. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 45.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Red Rock Resorts will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RRR. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 235.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the third quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the third quarter worth approximately $129,000. Institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and development of gaming and entertainment facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. Its amenities include restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theatres, bowling and convention or banquet space, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering.

