Redd Market Cap Achieves $30.62 Million (RDD)

Redd (CURRENCY:RDD) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 11th. Over the last seven days, Redd has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Redd coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Redd has a total market cap of $30.62 million and approximately $498,877.00 worth of Redd was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Redd alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41,839.51 or 1.00097092 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.19 or 0.00088972 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00007147 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.51 or 0.00032322 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00004050 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.38 or 0.00034407 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $332.35 or 0.00795118 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002427 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Redd Coin Profile

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 2nd, 2014. Redd’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. Redd’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin . The official message board for Redd is www.reddcointalk.org . Redd’s official website is www.reddcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Redd

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redd directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Redd should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Redd using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Redd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Redd and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.