Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Expected to Earn FY2026 Earnings of $3.84 Per Share

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Redfin in a report released on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler analyst T. Champion forecasts that the company will earn $3.84 per share for the year. Piper Sandler currently has a “Buy” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock.

Get Redfin alerts:

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $540.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.11 million. Redfin had a negative net margin of 4.50% and a negative return on equity of 17.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS.

RDFN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Redfin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of Redfin from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Redfin from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Redfin from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Redfin in a report on Sunday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.23.

Shares of NASDAQ RDFN opened at $33.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.53 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 3.11. Redfin has a 52-week low of $31.71 and a 52-week high of $98.44.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Redfin during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 70.0% during the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Redfin during the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 35.5% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Redfin during the second quarter worth approximately $158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Redfin news, Director James Slavet sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total transaction of $101,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Nagel sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.09, for a total transaction of $469,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 156,314 shares of company stock worth $6,841,546 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for Redfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.