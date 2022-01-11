Redpanda Earth (REDPANDA) Price Down 36.6% This Week

Redpanda Earth (CURRENCY:REDPANDA) traded down 13.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 11th. One Redpanda Earth coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Redpanda Earth has a market cap of $2.49 million and approximately $201,362.00 worth of Redpanda Earth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Redpanda Earth has traded down 36.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002344 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.77 or 0.00060369 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.32 or 0.00080414 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,227.40 or 0.07561838 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42,389.64 or 0.99319287 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.87 or 0.00067652 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003115 BTC.

Redpanda Earth’s official Twitter account is @redpandatoken . The Reddit community for Redpanda Earth is https://reddit.com/r/RedPandaToken

