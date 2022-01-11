REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE) Shares Gap Up to $5.13

REE Automotive Ltd (NASDAQ:REE)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.13, but opened at $5.35. REE Automotive shares last traded at $5.34, with a volume of 6,578 shares.

Separately, Morgan Stanley began coverage on REE Automotive in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.42.

REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($1.62) EPS for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that REE Automotive Ltd will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in REE Automotive in the third quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of REE Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth about $313,000. Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new stake in shares of REE Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,988,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in REE Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of REE Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,068,000. 4.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE)

REE Automotive Ltd. is an automotive technology. REE Automotive Ltd., formerly known as 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp, is based in NEW YORK.

