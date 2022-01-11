Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,419 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in REG. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Regency Centers by 82.0% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 68.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 100.0% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 181.5% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the second quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Regency Centers from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Regency Centers currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.87.

In related news, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 3,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.12, for a total transaction of $232,938.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Thomas G. Wattles sold 2,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.78, for a total transaction of $155,306.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

REG opened at $76.28 on Tuesday. Regency Centers Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.49 and a fifty-two week high of $78.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.12, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.12.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.29). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 5.00% and a net margin of 29.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. This is a boost from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is currently 128.21%.

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

