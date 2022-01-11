Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Upgraded at Citigroup

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on RF. Truist increased their price target on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Regions Financial from $25.50 to $26.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays upgraded Regions Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Wedbush upgraded Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $26.40 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Regions Financial from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Regions Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.45.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Shares of RF opened at $24.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $23.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.35, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Regions Financial has a 12 month low of $16.89 and a 12 month high of $25.51.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 40.43%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Regions Financial will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Regions Financial news, EVP Amala Duggirala sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $612,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RF. IMPACTfolio LLC bought a new stake in Regions Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 171,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,733,000 after purchasing an additional 44,010 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 379,068 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,078,000 after purchasing an additional 94,114 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in Regions Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $521,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 292,972 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,243,000 after purchasing an additional 15,678 shares during the period. 73.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.