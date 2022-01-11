RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $184.33.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of RenaissanceRe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $163.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RenaissanceRe from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of RenaissanceRe from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $158.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

In related news, CEO Kevin Odonnell purchased 15,000 shares of RenaissanceRe stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $144.14 per share, for a total transaction of $2,162,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ian D. Branagan purchased 3,440 shares of RenaissanceRe stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $143.93 per share, with a total value of $495,119.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 23,340 shares of company stock valued at $3,365,065 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 40.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

RenaissanceRe stock traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $168.04. The stock had a trading volume of 261,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,127. The stock has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of -66.42 and a beta of 0.52. RenaissanceRe has a 52 week low of $137.66 and a 52 week high of $175.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.52.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported ($8.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($9.38) by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. RenaissanceRe had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.64) EPS. Research analysts predict that RenaissanceRe will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -56.92%.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment comprises of catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance and insurance.

