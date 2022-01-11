RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 195,338 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 11,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.42% of RenaissanceRe worth $27,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe during the second quarter valued at about $4,280,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the second quarter worth about $18,174,000. ARGA Investment Management LP raised its position in RenaissanceRe by 3.0% in the third quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 290,132 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,444,000 after acquiring an additional 8,378 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC raised its position in RenaissanceRe by 7.1% in the third quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 19,707 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its position in RenaissanceRe by 27.5% in the second quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 24,569 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,656,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

In other RenaissanceRe news, CEO Kevin Odonnell purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $144.14 per share, for a total transaction of $2,162,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Henry Klehm III sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total value of $201,136.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 23,340 shares of company stock valued at $3,365,065. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $163.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet downgraded RenaissanceRe from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on RenaissanceRe in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $158.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded RenaissanceRe from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RenaissanceRe presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.33.

Shares of NYSE RNR opened at $166.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.00 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.52. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $137.66 and a 52 week high of $175.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported ($8.98) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($9.38) by $0.40. RenaissanceRe had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.64) EPS. On average, analysts predict that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -56.92%.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment comprises of catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance and insurance.

