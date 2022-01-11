Renewable Electronic Energy Coin (REEC) Price Tops $0.0002 on Exchanges

Renewable Electronic Energy Coin (CURRENCY:REEC) traded 13% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 11th. One Renewable Electronic Energy Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Renewable Electronic Energy Coin has traded 30.3% lower against the US dollar. Renewable Electronic Energy Coin has a market capitalization of $73,759.09 and $22,817.00 worth of Renewable Electronic Energy Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002397 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.70 or 0.00059199 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.05 or 0.00081609 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,130.18 or 0.07501866 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,871.41 or 1.00349980 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.29 or 0.00067806 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003111 BTC.

About Renewable Electronic Energy Coin

Renewable Electronic Energy Coin’s total supply is 975,776,023 coins and its circulating supply is 344,597,460 coins. Renewable Electronic Energy Coin’s official Twitter account is @reecofficial . Renewable Electronic Energy Coin’s official website is reec.io

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Renewable Electronic Energy Coin directly using U.S. dollars.

