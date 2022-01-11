Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $80.70.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

REGI opened at $44.72 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a current ratio of 7.76. Renewable Energy Group has a 52 week low of $40.27 and a 52 week high of $117.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 0.73.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.32). Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Renewable Energy Group will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Renewable Energy Group news, CAO Todd Samuels sold 3,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $194,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Eric Bowen sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.36, for a total transaction of $286,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 222,766 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,887,000 after purchasing an additional 35,612 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 41,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP now owns 40,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 465,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,003,000 after purchasing an additional 10,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,494,246 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $93,151,000 after purchasing an additional 76,162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.73% of the company’s stock.

Renewable Energy Group Company Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.

