Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Shares Bought by Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 535 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Repligen were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Repligen during the second quarter worth $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Repligen by 531.3% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Repligen by 51.4% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Repligen by 68.4% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Repligen during the second quarter worth $37,000. 83.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RGEN stock opened at $210.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a PE ratio of 100.25 and a beta of 0.78. Repligen Co. has a 52-week low of $162.29 and a 52-week high of $327.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $263.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $259.33.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. Repligen had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 20.06%. The company had revenue of $178.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Repligen Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RGEN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Repligen from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $285.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Repligen in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Repligen in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Repligen in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Repligen from $255.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $312.88.

In related news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 17,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.85, for a total value of $4,804,731.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nicolas Barthelemy sold 1,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.20, for a total value of $474,089.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,400 shares of company stock worth $6,296,277 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

