REPO 24 Hour Volume Hits $955,473.00 (REPO)

REPO (CURRENCY:REPO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. One REPO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000795 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, REPO has traded 23.6% lower against the dollar. REPO has a market capitalization of $7.68 million and $955,473.00 worth of REPO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002338 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.65 or 0.00059949 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.23 or 0.00080001 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,223.01 or 0.07533383 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,658.24 or 0.99708441 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.94 or 0.00067636 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003131 BTC.

REPO Coin Profile

REPO was first traded on March 21st, 2018. REPO’s total supply is 356,999,900 coins and its circulating supply is 22,573,354 coins. REPO’s official Twitter account is @repo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for REPO is /r/REPOCOIN . REPO’s official website is www.repocoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Repo Coin is a decentralized platform for the car lending and repossession industry. Repo Coin's team aims to use blockchain technology to solve the industry problems related to insecurities of non-payment by the borrowers. REPO is a Stellar-based token that serves as a currency on the Repo Coin platform. “

Buying and Selling REPO

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as REPO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire REPO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy REPO using one of the exchanges listed above.

