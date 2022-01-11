Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Downgraded by Exane BNP Paribas to “Underperform”

Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

REPYY has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Repsol in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Repsol from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Repsol in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Repsol in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Repsol from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Repsol presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.80.

REPYY opened at $12.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.98. The firm has a market cap of $18.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.12. Repsol has a 1 year low of $9.64 and a 1 year high of $13.99.

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The energy company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. Repsol had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 2.85%. The business had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Repsol will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $0.2623 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a yield of 4.58%. Repsol’s payout ratio is 58.51%.

About Repsol

Repsol SA is engaged in the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Corporation & Others. The Upstream segment engages in exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas reserves.

