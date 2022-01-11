Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Berkeley Lights, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BLI)

Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) – Equities research analysts at William Blair decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Berkeley Lights in a research note issued on Thursday, January 6th. William Blair analyst B. Weinstein now anticipates that the company will earn ($1.08) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.99). William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Berkeley Lights’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.10) EPS.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.07). Berkeley Lights had a negative net margin of 78.76% and a negative return on equity of 28.16%. The company had revenue of $24.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BLI. Stifel Nicolaus cut Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Berkeley Lights from $45.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Berkeley Lights from $66.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Berkeley Lights in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.20.

Shares of BLI stock opened at $10.03 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $676.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.03 and a beta of 1.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.64. The company has a current ratio of 7.17, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Berkeley Lights has a 1-year low of $9.05 and a 1-year high of $92.58.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLI. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Berkeley Lights during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Berkeley Lights in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Berkeley Lights by 34.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Berkeley Lights by 13.5% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Berkeley Lights during the third quarter valued at about $118,000. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Gregory T. Lucier bought 20,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.15 per share, with a total value of $500,001.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James Rothman acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.35 per share, for a total transaction of $97,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

