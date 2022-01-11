Research Analysts Set Expectations for Foot Locker, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:FL)

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) – Research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Foot Locker in a report issued on Friday, January 7th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson anticipates that the athletic footwear retailer will post earnings per share of $1.60 for the quarter. B. Riley also issued estimates for Foot Locker’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.63 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.53 EPS.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.56. Foot Locker had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 25.89%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $66.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Foot Locker from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $91.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Foot Locker presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.85.

FL stock opened at $41.98 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 4.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.89 and its 200-day moving average is $51.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Foot Locker has a 1 year low of $39.76 and a 1 year high of $66.71.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Foot Locker during the second quarter valued at $42,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Foot Locker by 728.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,170 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Foot Locker by 623.4% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Foot Locker during the third quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the third quarter valued at $164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Foot Locker news, Director Matthew M. Mckenna sold 10,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.97, for a total value of $541,035.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.78%.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

