ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) CFO Sells $587,500.00 in Stock

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $587,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Brett Sandercock also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ResMed alerts:

On Friday, December 10th, Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of ResMed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.92, for a total value of $662,300.00.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of ResMed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.58, for a total value of $651,450.00.

Shares of NYSE:RMD traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $238.37. The company had a trading volume of 362,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,815. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.54. ResMed Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.37 and a 1-year high of $301.34. The firm has a market cap of $34.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $257.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $264.98.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.16. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 14.92%. The business had revenue of $904.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. ResMed’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. ResMed’s payout ratio is presently 49.27%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its position in ResMed by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 14,637 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,858,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 992 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 297 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 194 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RMD. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on ResMed from $233.00 to $227.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Macquarie raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, CLSA raised ResMed from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ResMed has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.13.

About ResMed

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

Featured Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.