Reviewing California Beach Restaurants (OTCMKTS:CBHR) and Yum China (NYSE:YUMC)

California Beach Restaurants (OTCMKTS:CBHR) and Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares California Beach Restaurants and Yum China’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio California Beach Restaurants N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Yum China $8.26 billion 2.51 $784.00 million $1.54 31.42

Yum China has higher revenue and earnings than California Beach Restaurants.

Risk & Volatility

California Beach Restaurants has a beta of 7.53, suggesting that its share price is 653% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Yum China has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

81.5% of Yum China shares are owned by institutional investors. 49.5% of California Beach Restaurants shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Yum China shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for California Beach Restaurants and Yum China, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score California Beach Restaurants 0 0 0 0 N/A Yum China 1 2 3 0 2.33

Yum China has a consensus price target of $78.72, indicating a potential upside of 62.68%. Given Yum China’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Yum China is more favorable than California Beach Restaurants.

Profitability

This table compares California Beach Restaurants and Yum China’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets California Beach Restaurants N/A N/A N/A Yum China 6.78% 9.95% 5.97%

Summary

Yum China beats California Beach Restaurants on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

California Beach Restaurants Company Profile

California Beach Restaurants, Inc., through its wholly owned subsidiary, Sea View Restaurants, Inc., engages in the ownership and operation of Gladstone's 4 Fish restaurant in Pacific Palisades, California.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc. engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service. The All Other segment includes Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, COFFii and JOY, East Dawning, Taco Bell, E-commerce business, and Lavazza. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

