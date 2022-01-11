Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Stock Holdings Reduced by GSI Capital Advisors LLC

GSI Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) by 6.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 189,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,538 shares during the quarter. Rexford Industrial Realty makes up approximately 5.4% of GSI Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. GSI Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $10,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REXR. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 419.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 90,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,223,000 after acquiring an additional 72,663 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 61.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 10,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 4,008 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 302,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,210,000 after acquiring an additional 4,171 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 31,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 13,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 174.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 170,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,720,000 after acquiring an additional 108,464 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, CEO Michael S. Frankel sold 115,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total value of $8,010,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE REXR opened at $74.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a PE ratio of 111.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.70. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a one year low of $45.90 and a one year high of $81.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $115.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.08 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 26.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is 143.28%.

Several research firms have commented on REXR. Zacks Investment Research raised Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 target price (up from $74.00) on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Rexford Industrial Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Rexford Industrial Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.80.

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

