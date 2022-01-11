RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM) Price Target Raised to GBX 3,840 at Barclays

RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Barclays from GBX 3,550 ($48.19) to GBX 3,840 ($52.12) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.91% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered RHI Magnesita to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from GBX 4,750 ($64.48) to GBX 3,700 ($50.22) in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,000 ($67.87) price target on shares of RHI Magnesita in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,000 ($67.87) target price on shares of RHI Magnesita in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,603.33 ($62.49).

RHIM opened at GBX 3,526 ($47.86) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.67, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3,245.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3,600.33. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.66 billion and a PE ratio of 28.33. RHI Magnesita has a 52-week low of GBX 2,872 ($38.98) and a 52-week high of GBX 4,762 ($64.64).

In related news, insider Stefan Borgas purchased 2,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 3,135 ($42.55) per share, for a total transaction of £78,845.25 ($107,024.91). Also, insider Karl Sevelda purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 3,230 ($43.84) per share, for a total transaction of £323,000 ($438,441.70).

RHI Magnesita N.V. develops, produces, sells, installs, and maintains refractory products and systems used in industrial high-temperature processes worldwide. The company operates in Steel and Industrial segments. It offers magnesia spinel, dolomite, dolomite-magnesia, magnesia-chrome, alumina, alumina silicate, and mortars for the cement industry; shaped products based on silicon carbide, magnesia, zirconium, fireclay, and alumina; unshaped refractories; and high-temperature insulation, and ceramic and metallic anchoring systems.

