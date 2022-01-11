Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Boosts Holdings in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) by 1.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 252,269 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 4,393 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in LeMaitre Vascular were worth $13,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LMAT. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in LeMaitre Vascular during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in LeMaitre Vascular during the second quarter worth about $74,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 7.8% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Man Group plc bought a new position in LeMaitre Vascular during the second quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in LeMaitre Vascular during the second quarter worth about $252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

LMAT stock opened at $47.27 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.41. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.34 and a 12 month high of $64.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.31.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $38.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.05 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 18.21%. LeMaitre Vascular’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Analysts anticipate that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

In related news, Director David B. Roberts sold 19,712 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.24, for a total value of $1,029,754.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Joseph P. Pellegrino, Jr. sold 807 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $41,964.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.80.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices and human tissue cryopreservation services. The company focuses on the design, marketing, sales, service, and technical support of medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Its products include balloon catheters, carotid shunts, biologic patches, radiopaque marking tape, anastomotic clips, remote endarterectomy devices, laparoscopic cholecystectomy devices, vascular grafts, and powered phlebectomy.

