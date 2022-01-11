Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Has $4.47 Million Position in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its position in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) by 2,244.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 77,797 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,479 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Monro were worth $4,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Monro by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Monro by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,893 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in Monro during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Monro during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Monro during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $270,000.

Get Monro alerts:

In other news, Director John L. Auerbach sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $171,792.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael T. Broderick bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.45 per share, with a total value of $151,125.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of MNRO opened at $57.72 on Tuesday. Monro, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.37 and a 12-month high of $72.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.41 and its 200 day moving average is $59.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.09.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $347.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.13 million. Monro had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 4.31%. Monro’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Monro, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. Monro’s payout ratio is currently 63.80%.

Monro Profile

Monro, Inc engages in the operation of chain stores that provides automotive undercar repair and tire services. The company offers services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension and wheel alignment. It operates under the brand names: Monro Auto Service and Tire Centers, Tire Choice Auto Service Centers, Mr.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Monro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.