Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Has $6.57 Million Stake in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,990 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 469 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vicor were worth $6,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VICR. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Vicor by 333.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,878 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vicor by 10,474.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,148 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 20,948 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Vicor in the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Vicor in the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Vicor during the 3rd quarter worth $237,000. 38.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ VICR opened at $111.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.31 and a beta of 0.64. Vicor Co. has a 1-year low of $74.08 and a 1-year high of $164.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $137.98 and its 200 day moving average is $129.17.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The electronics maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $84.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.00 million. Vicor had a net margin of 16.68% and a return on equity of 15.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share.

In other news, VP Sean Crilly sold 8,851 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.87, for a total value of $1,052,118.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Nancy L. Grava sold 2,000 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 145,262 shares of company stock worth $22,334,235. 33.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Vicor from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Vicor from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.20.

Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

