Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Raises Holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 737,374 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,008 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned approximately 1.08% of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals worth $8,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 70,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850 shares during the last quarter. 42.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ KNSA opened at $11.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $765.35 million, a P/E ratio of -4.34 and a beta of -0.09. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. has a one year low of $10.30 and a one year high of $24.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.72.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $12.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.92 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need. Its products include Rilonacept, Mavrilimumab, Vixarelimab, and KPL-404.

