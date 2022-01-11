Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Reduces Stock Position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 162,042 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,005 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Qualys worth $18,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Qualys by 126.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 457 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Qualys by 53.8% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 583 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Qualys during the second quarter worth $117,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qualys in the second quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qualys in the second quarter valued at $133,000. Institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,100 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.01, for a total value of $637,551.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 3,200 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.81, for a total transaction of $367,392.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 588,554 shares of company stock valued at $71,897,221. 15.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QLYS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Qualys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist upped their price target on Qualys from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush upped their price target on Qualys from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Qualys from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.89.

QLYS opened at $128.09 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.46. Qualys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.26 and a 52 week high of $148.84. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.99 and a beta of 0.69.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.39. Qualys had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The business had revenue of $104.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

