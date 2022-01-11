Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Sells 1,224 Shares of Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 139,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,224 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned about 0.24% of Harmony Biosciences worth $5,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRMY. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Harmony Biosciences by 237.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 139.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 242.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 391.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $202,000. 48.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jeffrey Dierks sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.67, for a total value of $416,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Andreas Wicki sold 35,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total value of $1,498,048.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,785 shares of company stock valued at $4,867,901 in the last ninety days. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HRMY shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.60.

HRMY stock opened at $37.37 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 186.86 and a beta of 0.18. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.09 and a 52 week high of $45.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.06.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $80.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.30 million. Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 71.05% and a net margin of 4.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy in the United States.

