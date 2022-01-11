Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Sells 20,469 Shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC reduced its stake in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 648,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,469 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned about 0.50% of Bank OZK worth $27,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Bank OZK by 346.9% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Bank OZK by 88.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Bank OZK by 123.2% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bank OZK during the 2nd quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Bank OZK during the 2nd quarter valued at $149,000. 81.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on OZK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank OZK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Bank OZK from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th.

OZK opened at $50.64 on Tuesday. Bank OZK has a fifty-two week low of $33.25 and a fifty-two week high of $51.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.67.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. Bank OZK had a net margin of 46.64% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The company had revenue of $273.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bank OZK will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.42%.

About Bank OZK

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

