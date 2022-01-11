Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Has $3.56 Million Stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,263 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,932 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $3,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHX. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 63,438,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,595,717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625,619 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,235,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,047,000 after purchasing an additional 754,593 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 32.7% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,591,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,488,000 after acquiring an additional 638,011 shares in the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 42.8% during the second quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 1,243,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,263,000 after acquiring an additional 372,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 9.1% during the second quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,238,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,775,000 after acquiring an additional 187,447 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $111.24 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.38. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $89.74 and a one year high of $114.98.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

