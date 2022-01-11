Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Has $4.15 Million Stake in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC grew its position in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,160 shares during the quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Banner worth $4,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Banner by 17.4% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Banner by 351.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Banner by 32.7% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 52,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 12,820 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Banner by 2.2% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 62,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Banner by 13.3% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 28,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,327 shares in the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ BANR opened at $64.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. Banner Co. has a 52 week low of $44.01 and a 52 week high of $65.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.13.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.29. Banner had a net margin of 30.76% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The business had revenue of $155.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Banner Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Banner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.20%.

In other Banner news, VP James P.G. Mclean sold 1,000 shares of Banner stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.88, for a total transaction of $61,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BANR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Banner from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

Banner Company Profile

Banner Corp. operates as a holding company for Banner Bank. It offers deposit services, business, commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural and consumer loans. It also provides commercial banking services and financial products to individuals, businesses and public sector entities.

