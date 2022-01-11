Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Has $4.96 Million Stock Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,504 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,402 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $4,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the third quarter worth about $1,173,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 21,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,842 shares during the period. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 234,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,568,000 after acquiring an additional 14,735 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,202,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $70,519,000 after acquiring an additional 27,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 250,553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,695,000 after acquiring an additional 14,571 shares in the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. acquired 67,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $61.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,143,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.70, for a total value of $258,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 223,295 shares of company stock worth $13,852,893 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $65.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.90 and a 200-day moving average of $58.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $47.69 and a 12 month high of $65.98.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 45.28%.

A number of research analysts have commented on TFC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Truist Financial from $67.50 to $68.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Wolfe Research lowered Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Stephens upgraded Truist Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Truist Financial from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Truist Financial in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.18.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

