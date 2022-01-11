Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Increases Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lifted its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,335 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $3,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FDX. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in FedEx by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of FedEx by 112.4% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 189 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in FedEx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

FDX has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group set a $369.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $336.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Monday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $343.00 price target on FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Argus reduced their price objective on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.64.

FDX opened at $256.55 on Tuesday. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $216.34 and a 12 month high of $319.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $67.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $248.01 and a 200 day moving average of $257.35.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $23.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.42 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 20.06%. FedEx’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.83 EPS. Research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 20.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 10th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.53%.

FedEx announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 16th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the shipping service provider to purchase up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

