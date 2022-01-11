Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) by 5.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 231,092 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 11,613 shares during the quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $3,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ONB. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Old National Bancorp by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,642 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Old National Bancorp by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 31,958 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Old National Bancorp by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 22,581 shares of the bank’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 3.2% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 42,675 shares of the bank’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Old National Bancorp by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 23,562 shares of the bank’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ONB. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Old National Bancorp from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Old National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Sunday, December 19th.

In other Old National Bancorp news, Director Austin M. Ramirez purchased 5,715 shares of Old National Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.50 per share, with a total value of $100,012.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ONB opened at $19.57 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Old National Bancorp has a 1 year low of $15.53 and a 1 year high of $21.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.88.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 33.72%. The firm had revenue of $209.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Old National Bancorp will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.64%.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial and banking solutions. The Community Banking segment provides commercial, real estate and consumer loans, time deposits, checking and savings accounts, cash management, brokerage, trust and investment advisory services.

