Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Purchases 7,527 Shares of Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC increased its position in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 89,657 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 7,527 shares during the quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in Washington Federal were worth $3,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WAFD. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,873 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in shares of Washington Federal by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 5,091 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Washington Federal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000. Madison Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Washington Federal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Washington Federal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. 82.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Washington Federal alerts:

Washington Federal stock opened at $36.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Washington Federal, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.95 and a 1-year high of $36.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.14 and its 200 day moving average is $33.54.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The bank reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $150.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.90 million. Washington Federal had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.33%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WAFD shares. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Washington Federal from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Washington Federal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st.

Washington Federal Profile

Washington Federal, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, insurance, banking, financial products and services. The firm operates through the following segments: commercial loans; and consumer loans. The commercial loans segment is dis-aggregated into five classes: multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, construction, and land acquisition and development.

Further Reading: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD).

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Federal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Federal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.