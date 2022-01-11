Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,435 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $3,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Boeing in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Boeing in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Boeing in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 28.6% during the second quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 207 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $274.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Friday, October 15th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $305.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Vertical Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.70.

NYSE:BA opened at $209.31 on Tuesday. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $185.26 and a one year high of $278.57. The company has a market cap of $123.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.18, a P/E/G ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $208.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.60.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.39) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total transaction of $219,651.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

