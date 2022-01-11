Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,080,000 shares, a decline of 17.6% from the November 30th total of 1,310,000 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 388,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.
Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock opened at $60.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 52 week low of $50.61 and a 52 week high of $76.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.57.
Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 11.81%. The firm had revenue of $329.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In related news, CMO Matthew Ackley sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.97, for a total value of $106,455.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James J. Jeter sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total transaction of $121,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 70.1% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 767 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 2.6% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 96,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,945,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 8.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,125,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,411,000 after acquiring an additional 88,319 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 2.8% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,167,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $256,992,000 after acquiring an additional 112,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1.2% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,393,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $394,241,000 after acquiring an additional 77,438 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.
RBA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James upped their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, OTR Global reaffirmed a “negative” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.83.
About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers
Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.
