Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,080,000 shares, a decline of 17.6% from the November 30th total of 1,310,000 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 388,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock opened at $60.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 52 week low of $50.61 and a 52 week high of $76.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.57.

Get Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers alerts:

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 11.81%. The firm had revenue of $329.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.36%.

In related news, CMO Matthew Ackley sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.97, for a total value of $106,455.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James J. Jeter sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total transaction of $121,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 70.1% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 767 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 2.6% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 96,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,945,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 8.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,125,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,411,000 after acquiring an additional 88,319 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 2.8% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,167,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $256,992,000 after acquiring an additional 112,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1.2% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,393,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $394,241,000 after acquiring an additional 77,438 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

RBA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James upped their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, OTR Global reaffirmed a “negative” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.83.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

Recommended Story: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.