RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.10 Per Share

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of 0.104 per share on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is a positive change from RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.
RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by 2,392.4% over the last three years.
RMI stock opened at $21.76 on Tuesday. RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $21.00 and a 1 year high of $24.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.42.
RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
The RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc (the “Fund”) seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.
