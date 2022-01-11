RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.10 Per Share

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of 0.104 per share on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is a positive change from RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by 2,392.4% over the last three years.

Get RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund alerts:

RMI stock opened at $21.76 on Tuesday. RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $21.00 and a 1 year high of $24.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.42.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI) by 14.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,431 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,171 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund were worth $3,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

The RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc (the “Fund”) seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.

Featured Story: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.