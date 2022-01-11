Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Price Target Raised to $19.00 at Barclays

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Rocket Companies from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush raised Rocket Companies from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Rocket Companies from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rocket Companies from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Rocket Companies from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.73.

Get Rocket Companies alerts:

NYSE RKT opened at $13.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.51, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 24.49 and a current ratio of 24.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.65 and a 200 day moving average of $16.69. Rocket Companies has a one year low of $13.69 and a one year high of $43.00.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.09. Rocket Companies had a return on equity of 70.94% and a net margin of 2.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Rocket Companies will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,363,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653,662 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,957,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580,845 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,380,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,116,000 after purchasing an additional 802,510 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,547,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,988,000 after purchasing an additional 641,331 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,558,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,157,000 after purchasing an additional 527,957 shares during the period. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.