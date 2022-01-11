Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Has $35.86 Million Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 127,211 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 7,533 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 5.7% of Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $35,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in Microsoft by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 294,824,958 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $79,868,081,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249,303 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 7.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 192,408,922 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $52,123,577,000 after acquiring an additional 13,584,306 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,322,145 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $33,314,811,000 after acquiring an additional 3,090,751 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 3.0% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 92,898,047 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $25,166,309,000 after acquiring an additional 2,669,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 4.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,123,020 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $18,454,527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783,534 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Microsoft from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upped their price objective on Microsoft from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Microsoft from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $350.34.

In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total value of $18,073,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total value of $552,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 530,699 shares of company stock worth $181,312,457 in the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MSFT stock opened at $314.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $333.11 and a 200-day moving average of $306.85. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $212.03 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. The business had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 27.74%.

Microsoft declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, September 14th that permits the company to buyback $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software giant to buy up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

