Royal Bank of Canada Begins Coverage on Artemis Gold (OTCMKTS:ARGTF)

Investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Artemis Gold (OTCMKTS:ARGTF) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Artemis Gold from C$9.50 to C$9.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Artemis Gold from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Friday. Finally, raised their price objective on shares of Artemis Gold from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.44.

Shares of OTCMKTS ARGTF opened at $5.31 on Tuesday. Artemis Gold has a 12 month low of $3.40 and a 12 month high of $6.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.93.

Artemis Gold Inc, a gold development company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, and development of gold properties. The company's asset portfolio includes a 32% equity interests in Velocity Minerals Ltd. that focuses on acquiring, exploring, and evaluating mineral resource properties in Bulgaria.

