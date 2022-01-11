Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) Price Target to C$62.00

Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$104.00 to C$62.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on LSPD. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and set a C$128.00 target price on shares of Lightspeed POS in a report on Thursday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Lightspeed POS from C$122.00 to C$100.00 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. CIBC dropped their target price on Lightspeed POS from C$190.00 to C$125.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank raised Lightspeed POS to a buy rating and set a C$102.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Lightspeed POS from C$140.00 to C$110.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$116.56.

LSPD stock opened at C$45.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 8.54 and a quick ratio of 8.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$66.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$102.56. Lightspeed POS has a one year low of C$42.90 and a one year high of C$165.87. The stock has a market cap of C$6.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.23.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

