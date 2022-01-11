Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates GBX 530 Price Target for HSBC (LON:HSBA)

Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 530 ($7.19) price target on HSBC (LON:HSBA) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 485 ($6.58) price target on HSBC in a research note on Monday, October 25th. UBS Group set a GBX 500 ($6.79) price target on HSBC in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of HSBC from GBX 460 ($6.24) to GBX 484 ($6.57) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 620 ($8.42) price objective on shares of HSBC in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 414 ($5.62) target price on shares of HSBC in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HSBC currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 487.75 ($6.62).

Get HSBC alerts:

HSBA opened at GBX 492 ($6.68) on Friday. HSBC has a 1-year low of GBX 344.46 ($4.68) and a 1-year high of GBX 493.55 ($6.70). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 441.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 416.73. The stock has a market cap of £99.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.09.

In other HSBC news, insider Ewen Stevenson bought 38,653 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 434 ($5.89) per share, with a total value of £167,754.02 ($227,710.09).

About HSBC

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

See Also: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.