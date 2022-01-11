Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,883 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Royal Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Royal Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Royal Gold by 942.4% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Royal Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Royal Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. 79.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on RGLD. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Royal Gold from C$155.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Royal Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Raymond James set a $136.00 price target on Royal Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Bank of America upgraded Royal Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $108.75 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Royal Gold in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.13.

Shares of RGLD opened at $101.96 on Tuesday. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.01 and a 52 week high of $129.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $102.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.48.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 41.31%. The firm had revenue of $174.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. This is an increase from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.65%.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the following segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests, and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment involves in the purchase agreement that provides, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals.

