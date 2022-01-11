RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Upgraded to B- by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

RPT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RPT Realty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of RPT Realty from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a hold rating on shares of RPT Realty in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Mizuho started coverage on shares of RPT Realty in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of RPT Realty from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RPT Realty currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.50.

NYSE:RPT opened at $13.55 on Friday. RPT Realty has a 12 month low of $8.44 and a 12 month high of $14.99. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.44.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.04. RPT Realty had a net margin of 35.70% and a return on equity of 9.75%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that RPT Realty will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.00%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RPT. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in RPT Realty by 176.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,246,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,174,000 after acquiring an additional 796,018 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in RPT Realty by 103.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,081,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,032,000 after acquiring an additional 550,455 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in RPT Realty by 222.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 689,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,949,000 after acquiring an additional 475,619 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in RPT Realty by 63.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,083,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,830,000 after acquiring an additional 420,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in RPT Realty by 2.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,012,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $168,897,000 after acquiring an additional 282,959 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm develops, manages, and leases out commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, supermarkets, and retail shops. The company was founded on May 1, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

