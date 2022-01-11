Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) Stake Boosted by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) by 77.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,491 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,885 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Rubius Therapeutics worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RUBY. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 280.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,440,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,568,000 after buying an additional 1,798,409 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 2,944.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 185,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,535,000 after buying an additional 179,677 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 4.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,242,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,148,000 after buying an additional 143,801 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 4.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,361,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,634,000 after buying an additional 98,589 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 13.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 813,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,852,000 after buying an additional 94,744 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RUBY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rubius Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rubius Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on Rubius Therapeutics from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:RUBY opened at $9.81 on Tuesday. Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $6.75 and a one year high of $38.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.37 and a 200-day moving average of $17.66. The company has a market capitalization of $881.59 million, a PE ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 8.74 and a current ratio of 8.74.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.01. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.51) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Rubius Therapeutics

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of red-cell therapeutic medicines for cancer, autoimmune diseases, hemophilia, and infectious and metabolic diseases. The company was founded by Avak Kahvejian, Jordi Mata-Fink, and Noubar Afeyan on April 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

