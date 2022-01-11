Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) Trading Down 4.3%

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) shares were down 4.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.35 and last traded at $9.39. Approximately 493 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 379,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.81.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RUBY. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rubius Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 20th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Rubius Therapeutics from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rubius Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

Get Rubius Therapeutics alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.66. The company has a quick ratio of 8.74, a current ratio of 8.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $883.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 2.32.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.51) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 4,676 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 22.3% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 38,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 7,103 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 5.4% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $281,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $872,000. 95.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rubius Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:RUBY)

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of red-cell therapeutic medicines for cancer, autoimmune diseases, hemophilia, and infectious and metabolic diseases. The company was founded by Avak Kahvejian, Jordi Mata-Fink, and Noubar Afeyan on April 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Recommended Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Rubius Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubius Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.