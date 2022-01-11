Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) Price Target Cut to $16.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on RSI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rush Street Interactive from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.50.

NYSE:RSI opened at $14.06 on Friday. Rush Street Interactive has a 1 year low of $9.47 and a 1 year high of $26.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of -41.35 and a beta of 1.50.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.05. Rush Street Interactive had a negative net margin of 2.11% and a negative return on equity of 11.85%. The company had revenue of $122.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.30 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rush Street Interactive will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kyle Sauers sold 16,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total value of $334,669.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 21,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 14,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Rush Street Interactive by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 530,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,505,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490 shares in the last quarter. 18.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

