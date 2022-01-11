Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Holdings in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 635,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 110,506 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 1.30% of UMH Properties worth $14,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UMH. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 197.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,559,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,919 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 19.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 31,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 5,042 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 15.5% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 35,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 4,812 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 50.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 49,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in UMH Properties by 7.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 91,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Steven B. Wolgin sold 2,000 shares of UMH Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.92, for a total value of $45,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 10.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of UMH stock opened at $24.76 on Tuesday. UMH Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.43 and a 12 month high of $27.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 38.09 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 6.53, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.74.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.29). UMH Properties had a net margin of 27.15% and a return on equity of 33.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that UMH Properties, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on UMH shares. Aegis lifted their price target on shares of UMH Properties from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet cut shares of UMH Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.38.

UMH Properties Company Profile

UMH Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities. The firm also leases manufactured home sites to private manufactured home owners. It designs accommodate detached, single-family manufactured homes which are produced off-site by manufacturers and installed on sites within the communities.

