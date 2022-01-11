Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Position in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 11.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,451 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.18% of Alleghany worth $15,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 4.6% during the second quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 1.8% during the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 1,033 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 0.7% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 2,698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 0.6% during the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 4,919 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 8.9% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 451 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Alleghany news, Director Ian H. Chippendale sold 270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $673.40, for a total value of $181,818.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Joseph Patrick Brandon bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $658.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,646,875.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:Y opened at $678.03 on Tuesday. Alleghany Co. has a 1-year low of $563.47 and a 1-year high of $737.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $671.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $663.84. The company has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 0.66.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.60) by $3.34. Alleghany had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 6.10%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.23 earnings per share.

Separately, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $800.00 price objective on shares of Alleghany in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Alleghany

Alleghany Corp. engages in the provision of property, casualty reinsurance, insurance and financial services. It operates its through the Reinsurance and Insurance segments. The Reinsurance segment consists of property and casualty and other reinsurance operations. The Insurance segment consists of property and casualty insurance operations.

