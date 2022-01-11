Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 16,539 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 234,691 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,539 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.17% of Henry Schein worth $17,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HSIC. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Henry Schein during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Henry Schein by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Henry Schein during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Henry Schein during the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Henry Schein by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total transaction of $2,262,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $79.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.10 and its 200-day moving average is $76.70. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.70 and a 1 year high of $83.45.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 5.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

HSIC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Henry Schein from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Henry Schein from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.60.

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

